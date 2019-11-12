× Man charged for murder of Spanish Lake woman over child support

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old man Tuesday for the murder of a 27-year-old Spanish Lake woman who was the mother of his child.

According to a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the murder happened just after midnight on November 11 at an apartment in the 11900 block of Sagunto Terrace.

Homicide detectives said someone fired shots into Kanika Martin’s apartment window while she was sitting on a couch with her 1-year-old and 3-year-old sons. Martin’s parents were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Family members said Martin’s father held her in his arms until police arrived. Police said Martin died on the couch.

The suspect, Anthony Farr, was later arrested in Ferguson.

Farr is the father of one of Martin’s children. Before the shooting, Farr and Martin got into an argument at the apartment about Farr paying child support. Farr left the apartment and called Martin on the phone and the two continued arguing. Police said Farr eventually pulled out a handgun and shot Martin through the living room window of her apartment.

Prosecutors charged Farr with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.