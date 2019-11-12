Muttcracker! Ballet dancers pose with dogs and cats to promote pet adoption

ST. LOUIS – Local photographers are bringing together ballet dancers from “The Nutcracker” with homeless animals from Stray Rescue of St. Louis to promote pet adoption this fall and holiday season.

Photographers Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich are putting smiles on faces with the Dancers & Dogs project, pairing performers with the St. Louis Ballet with adorable cats and dogs.

The “Dancers & Dogs” book is available for preorder and will be released on November 19. Partial proceeds from the book will benefit Stray Rescue.

The St. Louis Ballet is performing “The Nutcracker” November 29 through December 1 and December 18 through December 23 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.