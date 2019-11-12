Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

NAACP weighs in on deadly Bel-Ridge police pursuit crash

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (AP)  -The NAACP is raising concerns after reports surfaced that a suburban St. Louis police officer didn’t stop to help after a chase ended in a deadly crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that leaders of the St. Louis and St. Louis County NAACP questioned Monday why the Bel-Ridge officer involved in the pursuit didn’t come forward after the Nov. 1 crash that killed 18-year-old Lacey Schoster. The leaders say the issue transcended race; Schoster is white.

The Bel-Ridge police chief acknowledged Friday that a sergeant had pursued a car, after initially saying he couldn’t find evidence his department was involved. Even so, the chief said the sergeant had ended the pursuit without knowing a crash occurred, although questions have been raised about where the sergeant exited an interstate.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
