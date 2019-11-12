× O’Fallon, Missouri boy accidentally shot while playing with gun

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot over the weekend while playing with a gun, the O’Fallon Police Department said.

According to O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at a home in the 2000 block of Collier Boulevard.

The chief said several kids were inside the home, passing a gun around and taking turns looking at it.

While this was happening, the gun went off, striking the 12-year-old in the leg.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Chief Clothier said.

Investigators learned the gun had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Lincoln County. Criminal charges will eventually be filed regarding the firearm.

Chief Clothier stressed it’s important for parents to educate their children on firearm safety by explaining that guns are not toys. The chief also said people need to secure their firearms.