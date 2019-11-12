× Rockwood School District to hold Medical Marijuana education night

ROCKWOOD, Mo. – The Rockwood School District will offer a lesson on medical marijuana Tuesday night at Lafayette High School.

Last November, voters made Missouri the 31st state to allow medical marijuana as a treatment option. Officials expect medical marijuana to create a $500 million dollar industry in the state, adding jobs, and new tax revenue.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

For more information click here.