Rockwood School District to hold Medical Marijuana education night

Posted 5:11 am, November 12, 2019, by

Following in the footsteps of Colorado, Oregon and Washington, more states are looking to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Still other states are looking to approve it for medical purposes.

ROCKWOOD, Mo. – The Rockwood School District will offer a lesson on medical marijuana Tuesday night at Lafayette High School.

Last November, voters made Missouri the 31st state to allow medical marijuana as a treatment option. Officials expect medical marijuana to create a $500 million dollar industry in the state, adding jobs, and new tax revenue.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

