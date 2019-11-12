St. Louis Film Festival to offer screenwriting master class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The actors might get most of the attention but it's the writers behind the scenes that really make stories on television and movies come to life. As such, the St. Louis International Film Festival is welcoming a successful Hollywood writer and producer to teach a master class in screenwriting this weekend.

Paul Guyot, whose credits include “Felicity,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Librarians,” and “Geostorm,” visits Fox 2 News to discuss the upcoming class.

Master Class: Screenwriting with Paul Guyot

Sunday, November 17 at 1 p.m.

Webster University’s Sverdrup Complex