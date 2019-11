STLMoms: The Toy Guy

ST. LOUIS –

CRYSTAL PALACE

PLAYMOBIL

Ages 4+

$139.99

This set is available at Walmart.com.

POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER

YULU

Ages 4+

$14.99

Available at Target.

RIZMO

TOMY

Ages 6+

$59.99

Available at all major retailers.

SCRUFF-A-LUVS REAL RESCUE

MOOSE TOYS

Ages 4+

$39.99

Available at all major retailers.

ZAX

ZING

Ages 4+

$9.99

Available at Target.

RAINBOW SURPRISE DOLLS

MGA

Ages 5+

$49.99

VIRO RIDES VEGA

MGA Entertainment

Ages 8-11

$249.99

VIRO Vega is a 2-n-1 transforming electric scooter – it`s the first scooter for kids that transforms into a mini-bike, then back to a scooter so you can customize your ride.

WEBLINK: http://www.TheToyGuy.com

