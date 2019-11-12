× Tony Stark reunites with adult daughter in deleted scene from ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Prepare to cry

The launch of Disney+ has come with some special treats for those still not over “Avengers: Endgame.” (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

A few previously unseen deleted scenes are included in the digital version of the film featured on the new streaming service, one of which is a tear-jerker that shows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in conversation with his daughter Morgan as an adult (played by Katherine Langford).

Langford’s casting had been known to Marvel loyals, but those anticipating her appearance were left confused when she was not featured in the final theatrical version of the film. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo later explained the scene had been cut.

Well, now it’s seeing the light of day, thanks to Disney+.

The deleted scene, titled “Tony at the Way Station,” takes place in a realm not unlike the one in which Thanos found himself during the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” explained the directors in bonus commentary. There, people must “confront or reconcile something that’s unresolved in yourself, in your soul,” Anthony Russo said.

In the scene, Tony, destined to die from mortal wounds suffered after he put on the Infinity Gauntlet, confesses to his daughter: “I might have made a bad decision.”

“I’m scared I made a mistake,” he tells his daughter, who viewers only saw as a child in the film as it was seen in theaters.

But she puts him at ease.

“I know. And I know it’s going to be tough for you to let go, but if someone had to do that so the rest of us could [live]… I’m proud of you,” she says. “I’m strong, like mom. And I’m happy. I’m happy that we had the time that we did and that you were there for me — until you couldn’t be.”

With that, Tony is visibly emotional but at peace.

“If you’re happy, I’m happy,” he says.

“I love you,” she adds.

“I love you 3,000,” he replies.

So, why would the filmmakers cut such an emotionally powerful scene? Joe Russo said the fear was that the scene “ground the movie to a halt” and hurt the momentum.

“And he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy,” he said. The hope was not to “dilute the value” of any powerful moment.

Moreover, Anthony Russo said, because viewers were only visually familiar with the young version of Morgan, “as we would watch it in post [production] we started to feel we didn’t have a lot of emotional connection… to the character because we’d never seen her before.”

Thus, the scene was cut.

The Disney+ version of the film also features a deleted scene that shows an alternate version of Peter Parker’s reunion with Tony Stark during the film’s big battle and a nearly 20-minute tribute to the iconic character.

Hey, when you’re the highest-grossing film ever, the reflection stops when you say it does.