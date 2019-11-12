Trailer loaded with 70,000 meals for veterans reported stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Lenexa Police were called on Veteran's Day to investigate the theft of a trailer loaded with enough food to feed approximately 70,000 veterans.

The theft occurred outside the W. 108th Street office of Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH) sometime between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday afternoon when the organization's president returned from a busy day of Veteran's Day ceremonies.

There were 12,100 packages marked "Cheesy Rice and Vegetables" that were set to be delivered to veterans at Kansas City's VA Medical Center on November 21.

"It's going to hurt, whatever food was going to be left over we were planning on taking to Whiteman Air Force Base on November 23rd for one of our Heroes Dinners," FISH President Paul Chapa said.

Friends in Service of Heroes donates everything from track chairs to service dogs to veterans, but FISH got its start a few years at a food industry executive dinner for heroes.

"We have found over the years that feeding our troops means a lot to them. It's a great way just to get to know them and find out what some of their other needs might be," Chapa said.

The five by eight foot trailer was unmarked. Chapa said the thieves likely had no idea what was inside. He hopes they didn't realize who they were stealing from, but now asks they, "bring the trailer back, bring the food back do the right thing."