Trauma surgeon seeks to save lives with ‘Stop The Bleed’ classes

ST. LOUIS - Question. Would you know what to do if someone was seriously injured and bleeding? The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut and alarming gun violence in St. Louis, Missouri is what drives Dr. Laurie Punch, a Washington University trauma surgeon at Barnes Jewish Hospital to teach a lifesaving class called ‘Stop The Bleed’.

About 6,000 people in the St. Louis area have taken the course. Participants learn how to use life-saving techniques to stop someone from bleeding during emergency situations. Dr. Punch says the training is desperately needed, "This is something that's relevant not just to the possibility of a school shooting as tragic as that is, but something that's relevant to everyday life," said Punch.

If you're interested in taking a ‘Stop The Bleed’ class, they are being offered every hour on the hour, Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9am-7pm at The T, which is located at 5874 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63112.

The goal is to train 200 million globally.