Wentzville Police asking for help finding deadly hit and run driver

WENTZVILLE, MO - Wentzville Police say 33-year-old Nadia Nascimento was killed by a hit and run driver Monday evening. Investigators say she and her fiancé pulled over along Pitman Avenue near Interstate 70 after having car trouble. She was struck near the Maze Collision Repair shop.

One of her former nursing school classmates said Nascimento was a mother of 3 children.

“She was a great mom to her 3 girls,” said Kym Meyer. “She loved them so much she talked about them constantly.”

Police want to hear from any potential witnesses. They say the call for help came shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday from a passerby who stopped and blocked traffic with their car. Police say that passerby then administered CPR but Nascimento was pronounced dead about an hour later at an area hospital.

“I just hope that whoever is involved with this, even if you just saw something, please, please come forward,” said Meyer.

She said Nascimento worked hard and was like a mother to many of her classmates even though she was younger than many of them.

“Her beauty on the outside was a 10 and her beauty on the inside was a million,” said Meyer. “She will be sorely missed.”

Anyone with information should call the Wentzville Police Department at 636-327-5105.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Wentzville Crime Tip Hotline at 636-639-2180.