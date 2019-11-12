What’s cooking? FOX 2 anchors show you their Thanksgiving recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 anchors Mandy Murphey, Sandy Miller, Shirley Washington, and Jasmine Huda collected a few of their favorite Thanksgiving recipes to share with you. Learn how to make everything from appetizers to deserts in this special digital-only presentation.

The recipes are posted below:

Mandy Murphey's Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

3 eggs, beaten 1 cup sugar 1/2 c white corn syrup 1/2 c dark corn syrup 1 tsp vanilla 3 Tbs butter 2 Tbs sorghum Dash of salt 1 cup pecan pieces



Directions:

Mix. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

PS: I love sorghum molasses. You can find the best in farm stores like Eckerts or I buy them at Newsom's in Princeton, KY where I grew up.

Sandy Miller's Fruit Compote

Ingredients:

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks 1/2 cup sugar 2 tablespoons cornstarch 1/3 cup orange juice 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained 3 to 4 medium apples, chopped 2 to 3 medium bananas, sliced



Directions:

Drain pineapple, reserving 3/4 cup juice. In a large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in the orange, lemon and pineapple juices until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly; cook and stir 1 minute longer. Remove from the heat; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the fruits. Pour warm sauce over the fruit; stir gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate.

Shirley Washington's Zucchini, Squash & Bacon Skillet Casserole

If you like zucchini, squash and bacon you’re going to love this skillet casserole. It’s simple. It’s fast. It’s delicious! I prepare this dish at Thanksgiving and throughout the rest of the year because, well, it’s that good.

Ingredients:

1 zucchini 1 yellow squash 1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese 1 package bacon bits (2.25 oz pkg.) 1 small onion 3 tablespoons of parsley flakes Salt to taste Pepper to taste 6 tablespoons of olive oil Half cup of Water



Directions:

Wash and pat dry zucchini and yellow squash then cut each into thin slices. Chop small onion Put zucchini, yellow squash and onion in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil, then add salt and pepper. In a large skillet, add a half cup of water, onions, zucchini and yellow squash, cover with lid and cook on medium heat for three minutes – a couple minutes longer if you like your zucchini and squash softer. Remove from heat. Drain water. Add bacon, parmesan cheese, parsley flakes then cover skillet with lid until the parmesan cheese melts.



Now that you have the basic recipe for this delicious zucchini, squash and bacon skillet casserole, go ahead. Make it your own. Add your favorite meat, such as chicken, shrimp, pork or beef. You can also add mushroom, cherry tomato or cucumber. Enjoy!

Jasmine Huda's Thanksgiving Turkey Cheeseball Recipe

Nothing beats a turkey cheeseball! It’s fun, whimsical, and a hoot for children and adults. Oh, and best of all, easy to assemble!

Ingredients:

1 candy corn 1 set of candy eyes 1 stick of beef jerky 1 cheese ball (soft cheese, wrapped in sage, chopped nuts, or can be found pre-made at select stores) 1 bag of pretzel sticks 1 bag of round crackers Superglue



Directions:

It’s so straightforward, you don’t need instructions if you have a picture. But so you have it, here’s a how-to: