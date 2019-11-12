With holidays approaching, Circle of Concern food pantry seeks more donations

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
VALLEY PARK, Mo.  - As we inch closer and closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas people prepare their kitchens to enjoy the tastiest of fares, but many people have enough.

This time of year marks a critical time for food banks and pantries and one local food pantry is calling for the public to help with donations.  The Circle Of Concern serves approximately 2,000 individuals monthly and more than 1,200 households annually. Each day, they feed families from the food pantry, share financial assistance and distribute school supplies.

Aside from donations of turkeys, Circle Of Concern most needed items are:

• Healthy Snacks - CRITICAL
• Jelly - CRITICAL
• Ramen Noodles - CRITICAL
• Condiments - CRITICAL
• Dry Potatoes/Beans/Rice - CRITICAL
• Dry Pasta
• Pasta Sauce
• Dinner Helpers
• Bar Soap & Hand Soap
• Laundry Detergent
• Size 6 Diapers - CRITICAL
• Feminine Hygiene Products - CRITICAL

