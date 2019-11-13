Ameren Illinois employee helps customer get wheelchair ramp installed at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A routine work stop for an Ameren Illinois employee turned into a major blessing for a Granite City man.

Utility worker Eric Daniels and Granite City native Randy Kessler will never forget each other. All because of a wheelchair ramp.

The two met when Daniels showed up at Kessler’s home to install a smart meter. He knocked on the door and told him what he was doing.

“He came to door and I noticed he was having a lot of struggle,” Daniels said. “I remembered Ameren does ramps periodically for free and I thought he would be an excellent candidate.”

“He says, ‘Could you use a ramp?’” Kessler said. “I said, ‘Yes, definitely, but I can’t afford it.’”

Daniels told Kessler not to worry. Daniels called his Ameren Illinois supervisor and told her about Kessler's situation – he only has one leg, severe arthritis in the other one, and uses a wheelchair most of the time.

Some time had passed but Daniels didn’t forget about Kessler.

“I came back to let him know we were still working on it,” Daniels said. “And I wasn’t sure when it was going to happen.”

About a week and a half ago, Ameren Illinois showed up built a wheelchair ramp for Kessler.

“It’s pretty amazing; it really is. All these people showed up; they don’t know me,” Kessler said. “It makes a lot of difference. I will be able to get out more with my wheelchair.”

Kessler said he credits Daniels for noticing his need and helping.