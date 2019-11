× Billikens Power Past Eastern Washington 82-60

The Billikens are off to a 3-0 start this college basketball season. Their latest win coming Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena, an 82-60 victory over Eastern Washington.

Hasahn French led the Billikens in scoring with 19 points. Freshman point guard and St. Mary’s High School graduate Yuri Collins dished out 11 assists in the win.