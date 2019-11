× Elton John announces Farewell Tour stop in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The rock legend is coming back to St. Louis.

Elton John announced Wednesday he has added St. Louis to this 2020 North America dates.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will play at the Enterprise Center on July 7, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.

He first brought the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to St. Louis in October 2018.