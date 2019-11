FBI asking about Missouri medical marijuana while regulations are pricing out many businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Some have called it “the green rush.” A flood of people has applied to sell medical marijuana and it's catching the attention of federal authorities.

Fox 2 has learned FBI agents have visited at least two Missouri offices to get answers about the state's new marijuana program. That seems unusual because we could find no other state reporting similar FBI contact. Even officials in Illinois, where they’re starting a recreational use program, they report no contact from federal agents.

The feds won’t state their interest in Missouri but the head of the Department of Health and Senior Services told us agents seemed relieved to hear a private company is going through the applications to remove the names in order to maintain a fair and impartial screening process.

“It’s great for us. We don’t have a lobbyist. We didn’t go out and donate to the governor and do all these different things,” said Matt Fry, who’s leading a non-profit medical marijuana effort.

Fry applied for a cultivation license on Cass in north St. Louis on behalf of the nonprofit Green Care. His vision is to find people who need medical marijuana but cannot afford it and to make sure they get it.

“Remember the way it was sold to everyone - medical marijuana to help individuals in need - ok, but what happens when the individuals in need can’t afford the medicine?” Fry said. “So, we have to make sure in Missouri that we’re not forgetting about those individuals.”

He thinks his idea is the only one like it in the country. He said selling marijuana as a non-profit means they cannot afford to what many other applicants are doing -- hire a political lobbyist.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Fry said. “There’s some great lobbyists in this industry and I’m sure they’re doing amazing work, but again, you know, certain individuals like myself, they’re not going to want to pay $4,000 a month for a lobbyist.”

It’s already expensive, as Missouri requires applicants to have a space rented by July. They won’t get an answer about whether they can open until the end of the year.

Proposed locations and spread throughout the state, including a possible cultivation factory we found in Creve Coeur. A company called Greene Fox applied to not only grow marijuana here but also make cannabis-infused edibles in an industrial park near Lindbergh and Olive.

The same company applied to sell the products at a store on North New Ballas Road near the Pasta House Company.

Many have chosen the University City Loop as the place where they want to do business. Eight applicants say they want to open dispensaries on a one-mile stretch, including four, which would be within sight of each other on the West End.

Every spot could end up denied.

“I hope the powers to be will take the time to look and see what the market truly needs,” Fry said.

Fry fears people who really need it could get priced out because of what it`s costing businesses just to get into the running.

“It is a very expensive process. I would say, on average, the individuals I’ve talked to who are going for licenses in Missouri are spending anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000 and that’s pre-filing.”

More than 2,000 business hopefuls have applied. Only 15 percent will make the cut. We’ll find out who gets a license at the end of the year.