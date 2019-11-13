St. Louis International Film Festival features Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis International Film Festival has grown into one of the premier gatherings in the country to high-light movies, documentaries, and special event programs.

The film festival runs through November 17 and will screen 389 films over the next week and a half. Including feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

Camrus Johson, actor, and co-director of "Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad," visits Fox 2 News to discuss this animated short looks at the bond between his father and his father's best friend. Johnson also plays "Luke" on "Batwoman", which airs on CW11.

The festival schedule, ticket and venue information, and a complete list of films are available at Cinemastlouis.org.