ST. LOUIS - Harris Stowe State University has invited community members to weigh in on their search for a new president.

The Search Committee is holding focus groups throughout the day Wednesday, November 13 to get input on the leadership qualities expected of a new leader.

There will be three sessions held throughout the day 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. , 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Search Committee, click here