Harry Styles “Love On Tour” coming to Enterprise Center July 2020
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS – Harry Styles is spoiling his fans with a lengthy world tour in support of his upcoming album Fine Line.
Styles announced Wednesday, The “Love On Tour” is coming to Enterprise Center on July 21, 2020.