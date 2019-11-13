LIVE Video: Impeachment hearings in Washington DC
Harry Styles “Love On Tour” coming to Enterprise Center July 2020

Posted 9:58 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, November 13, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS –  Harry Styles is spoiling his fans with a lengthy world tour in support of his upcoming album Fine Line. 

Styles announced Wednesday,  The “Love On Tour” is coming to Enterprise Center on July 21, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 a.m.

For details and tour dates click here.

