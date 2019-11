× Jefferson County Police place garage burglars in custody after chase

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Police have five people are in police custody after a chase in Jefferson County. The suspects were allegedly stealing from vehicles and open garages.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says that the suspects nearly struck a deputy. Officers were able to deploy spike strips to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

There has been a large police presence near Imperial Main and 61-67 since around 4:00am.