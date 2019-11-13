× Man taken in handcuffs near home where missing woman lives

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – St. Louis County police were called to Creve Coeur Tuesday evening and took a person in handcuffs from the same area where a missing woman lives.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons unit said 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

Rothwell left her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive in St. Louis County and hasn’t returned.

Approximately 10 to 15 police officers gathered outside of a home on the street before a man was led out in handcuffs.

38.660885 -90.422618