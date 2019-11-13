Members of suspected theft ring arrested in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Five men are in custody after a police chase Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects may be part of a theft ring.

The situation unfolded around 4 a.m. on Buckingham Palace Drive in the Imperial area.

A resident called police about somebody going through unlocked cars and open garages. Sheriff's deputies responded and spotted the suspect's car and the pursuit began.

Deputies put down spike strips twice, eventually shredding the car’s tires. The car almost hit a deputy.

Four suspects were eventually arrested at the Mobil Gas Station at Highway 61/67. Deputies said they were apparently trying to change cars with the help of an acquaintance.

Two guns were recovered from the vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen.

A fifth arrest was made a short time later at a home on East Miller Street in Imperial. Deputies were already patrolling the area because of past problems with car break-ins.

Investigators said the suspects are possibly part of a group of organized criminals who have been breaking into unlocked vehicles since July. The suspects, all men, ranging in age from their late teens into their early 20s.