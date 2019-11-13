LIVE video: Impeachment hearings in Washington DC
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Many officers called to help with arrest in south St. Louis

Posted 8:01 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, November 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There was a large police presence to deal with an arrest in south St. Louis. The incident happened near the intersection of Bates and Gravois.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that and “officer in need of aid” call was sent during an attempt to place an armed man under arrest. The aid call was canceled after police were successfully able to place the person in their custody.

There were no injuries during the incident, according to police.

Google Map for coordinates 38.577864 by -90.272058.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.