Many officers called to help with arrest in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There was a large police presence to deal with an arrest in south St. Louis. The incident happened near the intersection of Bates and Gravois.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that and “officer in need of aid” call was sent during an attempt to place an armed man under arrest. The aid call was canceled after police were successfully able to place the person in their custody.

There were no injuries during the incident, according to police.