Pair charged in connection with Jefferson County thefts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two 17-year-olds in connection with an early morning theft and police chase in Imperial.

Jahniy Dowdy was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, and resisting arrest.

The second suspect, Raymon Manley, was charged with stealing a firearm and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, both teens are each being held at Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Charges against a third suspect are expected Thursday morning, the sheriff said.