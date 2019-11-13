Pair charged in connection with Jefferson County thefts

Raymon Manley and Jahniy Dowdy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two 17-year-olds in connection with an early morning theft and police chase in Imperial.

Jahniy Dowdy was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, and resisting arrest.

The second suspect, Raymon Manley, was charged with stealing a firearm and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, both teens are each being held at Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Charges against a third suspect are expected Thursday morning, the sheriff said.

