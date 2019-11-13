Playoff soccer games a go as temperatures warm above freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Wednesday’s slight warm-up means good news for area high school soccer teams competing in the Missouri state high school playoffs. Tuesday’s school cancellations due to snow and cold also led to game cancellations. But it was game on Wednesday in Creve Coeur, where the De Smet Spartans are set to take on the Pattonville Pirates.

Wednesday’s temperatures may still be running nearly 20 degrees below normal, but it is above freezing and that’s warm enough for soccer players to take the field. Lindbergh and Northwest along with Fort Zumwalt West and Holt also have sectional games this evening.

One game, Kirkwood versus CBC was postponed for another evening. They will play on Thursday evening.

Before De Smet could host this evening, the snow had to be cleared from the field. They wanted to get the game in on Wednesday so that, if they win, the players could have more time to rest before the quarterfinal on Saturday. So much like at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, it was up to an army of teachers and staff to get to work.

“We started with, it was just myself and one or two maintenance guys,” explained head soccer coach Josh Klein. “Then my assistant coaches showed up. Then the administrators showed up. And now the English Department is out here, and the Cross-County coaches are out here. I’ll tell you, our motto living up out here right now about being ‘Men for Others’ that’s for sure.”