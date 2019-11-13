Police: Man’s body found in freezer in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a Joplin home.
The Joplin Globe reports police said in a statement Tuesday they were investigating an arson case on Monday when they were told a deceased person was found inside a different home in the neighborhood.
The person’s identity has not been released. An autopsy will determine the cause of the man’s death.
No further information has been released.