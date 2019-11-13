LIVE Video: Impeachment hearings in Washington DC
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police: Man’s body found in freezer in Joplin

Posted 1:27 pm, November 13, 2019, by

JOPLIN, Mo. – Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a Joplin home.

The Joplin Globe reports police said in a statement Tuesday they were investigating an arson case on Monday when they were told a deceased person was found inside a different home in the neighborhood.

The person’s identity has not been released. An autopsy will determine the cause of the man’s death.

No further information has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.