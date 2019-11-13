× Song of the Day – Straight no Chaser

STRAIGHT NO CHASER is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor. On the road, STRAIGHT NO CHASER has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act. Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on November 22nd, we are giving you a chance to win tickets to the show!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, November 13th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

