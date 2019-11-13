× St. Louis County police launch search for missing woman after vehicle found

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police have found a car belonging to 28-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police say Jennifer Rothwell left home in the 12600 bock of Northwinds Drive in Central St. Louis County and hasn’t returned.

Rothwell is 5’6″, weighs 150 pounds and has long light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing business attire. Authorities say her vehicle was located near Olive and Fee Fee.

Police haven’t reported any further details regarding her disappearance; however, family members told police Jennifer has no history of leaving and is normally in contact with family and friends on a daily basis.

Anyone with information about Jennifer’s whereabouts, should call police at 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.