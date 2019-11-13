Student project on daylight saving time inspires Illinois legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – What started as a project for a group of students at Carlinville High School could end up having a major impact throughout Illinois.

The project, now in the form of legislation, makes daylight saving time the standard year-round time in Illinois.

Travis Osborn, Tucker Green, Tristen Burns, Andrew DeNeve, and Tyler Behme are the five former Carlinville High School students who came up with the idea to make daylight savings time permanent in Illinois.

Now their project has cleared a major hurdle; passing the state senate Tuesday by a vote of 44 to 2.

The five were seniors last year at Carlinville High and came up with the idea for their senior civics project.

The students pitched their plan to Illinois State Senator Andy Manar, who represents Carlinville. They testified with the senator last May in Springfield.

“I’ve always just thought it was silly to do the time switch and, no pun intended, it’s not worth anyone’s time,” DeNeve said.

Senator Manar, who is sponsoring the bill, says businesses support the idea because consumers are more likely to shop before the sun sets. He also says research has shown that setting clocks back an hour in the fall can have negative health consequences.

“We’re only going to just gain more from this. It’s just going to help everyone feel happier that they don’t have to switch back and forth. It’s going to lose a lot of that confusion,” Green said.

Burns added: “I think it’s important that we don’t change it that way we’re not losing hours of sleep and people are being tired on the road.”

Logan Ridenour, the students’ civics and government teacher, told us about the bill passing the Senate.

“It makes me happy. This is what education is about,” he said. “This is what being an educator is about is, you know, encouraging kids and giving them the things that they need to be able to succeed.”

Osborn said he believes his former classmates not only inspired the legislation, but they’ve also motivated other kids.

“If you have an idea, just go for it, 100 percent. If you fail, then get up and try again,” he said.

The bill will now go to the Illinois House—likely in January—for consideration. If the bill passes in the House, we’re told it won’t be able to take effect unless daylight savings time changes are made at the federal level.