The Doobie Brothers coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ST. LOUIS – Rock n’ roll band Doobie Brothers will make in St. Louis!

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. at www.LiveNation.com