The Doobie Brothers coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Musicians Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee of the Doobie Brothers performs at "Songs of Hope VI" benefiting City of Hope at Esquire House LA on November 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Esquire House LA)

ST. LOUIS –  Rock n’ roll band Doobie Brothers will make in  St. Louis!

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m.  at www.LiveNation.com

 

