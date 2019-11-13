TKO: Slu Run and Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seems like we haven't seen SLU run and gun like this in sometime. It's true. The last time the Billikens scored 80 or more points in their first three games it was a Spoon Ball team in 1993-1994. The Billikens are loaded with local talent, but it's more impressive when the local talent leads to wins. It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).