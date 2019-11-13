× Woman sentenced for embezzling $547,000 from foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 52-year-old Kansas City woman has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison without parole for embezzlement.

Kathleen Frederico was an accountant at Saint Luke’s Foundation when she embezzled the money. During her sentencing Tuesday, Frederico was ordered to pay $546,603 in restitution. She pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud.

Frederico admitted she engaged in two related embezzlement schemes during the 14 years she worked for the foundation. Prosecutors say an auditor found she embezzled $1.2 million but bank records from the earliest years were not available, leaving evidence that she took at least $546,603 from the foundation.

Her embezzlement occurred from June 2003 to March 2017. She used the money for shopping, travel, bills and purchases to support her drug habit.