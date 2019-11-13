LIVE Video: Impeachment hearings in Washington DC
Yadier Molina reportedly plans to keep playing with the Cards, possibly through 2022

Posted 7:12 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19AM, November 13, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina has plans to play past his current contract with The St. Louis Cardinals.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, when Molina's contract that expires at the end of 2020 he potentially wants to extend it for another one or two years.

The team learned the catcher`s wishes through his agent during a team meeting on Tuesday.  Molina, his agent, and the Cardinals are expected to continue talks on his desires to stay with the team longer during spring training.

Molina is 38-year-old and would be 40 if his contract is extended until the 2022 season.

