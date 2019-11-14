× 24-year-old UCM student charged in unintentional shooting death of fellow student

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A 24-year-old is now facing charges in the death of a University of Central Missouri student who was unintentionally shot in his apartment.

Jeremy Manley, also a UCM student who is from Kansas City, has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Johnson County, Missouri.

He’s charged in the death of 20-year-old Stephon Abron of St. Charles.

On Nov. 4, UCM police were called to a shooting at an on-campus apartment where they found Abron. Officers attempted CPR, but the UCM student was pronounced dead shortly after.

Court documents say police located a 9mm handgun at Abron’s apartment and a discharged shell casing near his body.

Police said Manley told officers he was friends with Abron and was teaching him about guns. Court records say, at first, he denied he fired the gun.

But later, police said he admitted to investigators that he drew the handgun from a holster and it somehow discharged, hitting Abron.

Court documents say Manley said he didn’t know how the gun discharge or what he did to make it fire. Manley said he thought Abron had unloaded the gun before he picked it up, according to court records.

Manley was initially taken into custody as police investigated but later released. He has not been taken into custody since charges were filed, but there is a warrant out for his arrest.