Alarming number of children have undiagnosed vision problems

ST. LOUIS - Undiagnosed vision problems affect children's learning. Studies show unfortunately, this often leads to a more serious issue such as misdiagnosis and treatment for a condition the child does not have such as ADHD.

Once the child receives the proper diagnosis, vision therapy trains the brain on how to process visual and other sensory information more efficiently.

Dr. Julie Steinhauer with Vision For Life joined Fox 2 to talk about how vision issues often resemble more commonly diagnosed and understood learning disabilities.