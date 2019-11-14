St. Louis Metropolitian Police Chief John Hayden talks about the shooting death of officer Katlyn Alix during a press conference in St. Louis on January 31, 2019. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has brought multiple concerns to the media on how the department handled the initial investigation. Hayden said he called the press conference to clarify as much as he can surrounding the tragic incident which occured on January 24, 2019, by a fellow St. Louis Police officer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Crackdown results in arrest of 162 St. Louis-area fugitives
ST. LOUIS – A three-month-long crackdown in the St. Louis area has resulted in the arrest of 162 fugitives, including murder suspects, gang members and others with violent criminal pasts.
Results of the St. Louis-area effort were announced Thursday. It was part of the U.S. Department of Justice `s “Operation Triple Beam” that used task forces of local, state and federal law enforcement to target violent fugitives nationwide.
U.S. Marshal John Jordan says 16 of the St. Louis-area arrests were connected to homicides. Sixty-nine suspected gang members were arrested, 40 firearms were seized and nearly 10 pounds of illegal drugs were confiscated.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says the arrests “definitely have an impact on violent crime in St. Louis,” a city with one of the nation’s highest murder rates.