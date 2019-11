Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - What if we told you there is a new book that will leave your child enthusiastic about learning, future careers and all the possibilities open to them?

The book is called "Dr. Jam; The Kid Doctor of Education".

AuthorJermecia Stars joined FOX 2 to talk about the book and a special brunch Saturday, November 16 to introduce everyone to Dr. Jam.

For more details on the event click here .

Dr. Jam's Brunch & Book Release

10:00am - 1:00pm Saturday

The OC @ Central West End