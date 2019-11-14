‘I’m going to cry’ St. Louis area teen wins ACT scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A Pattonville High School senior is a big winner in the ACT scholarship giveaway. Gavin Alicea won a $15,000 scholarship as well as a $5,000 technology scholarship.

About 400,000 names of students who took the ACT exam in October were placed in the scholarship giveaway drawing. Alicea was one of the four lucky winners.

Alicea has been on the Pattonville varsity soccer team for two years. He is also a volunteer manager for the girl's soccer team.

He plans to attend St. Charles Community College after graduating high school and majoring in graphic design or business.