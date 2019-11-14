Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week Nov. 18 – 25

Posted 9:40 am, November 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS -  As Thanksgiving Day approaches, St, Louis families are expressing their gratitude by giving back.

Residents are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

Vicki Stamps with Operation Christmas Child joined Fox 2 to discuss Operation Christmas Child`s National Collection Week Nov. 18 - 25.

For more information on how to participate visit www.SamaritansPurse.org/occ

Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gifts
National Collection Week
November 18th - 25th
44 drop-off locations in the St. Louis area
816-622-8316
www.SamaritansPurse.org/occ

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.