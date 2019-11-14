Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As Thanksgiving Day approaches, St, Louis families are expressing their gratitude by giving back.

Residents are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

Vicki Stamps with Operation Christmas Child joined Fox 2 to discuss Operation Christmas Child`s National Collection Week Nov. 18 - 25.

For more information on how to participate visit www.SamaritansPurse.org/occ

