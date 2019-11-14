Pets for Patroits helps veterans adopt pets and shelter animals find loving homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Studies show every day more than 20 veterans take their own lives and every 8 seconds a cat or dog is put down because they weren't adopted.

Now those two at-risk populations are being brought together to form a life-saving relationship by a program called Pets For Patriots. Pets For Patriot's vision is to end animal homelessness in the United States while giving our military veterans and their families the greatest “thank you”.

Executive Director of the APA of Missouri Sarah Javier along with US Army Veteran David Bauer and his dog Bane joined Fox 2 studios to explain how can the public help in this mission and where people can serve.

If you are interested in a pet or want to volunteer visit, www.PetsforPatriots.org or www.apamo.org