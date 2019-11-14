Regional Sports Authority calls for improvements to be made to The Dome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new XFL is coming to The Dome at Americas Center in 2020, the former home of the Rams.

The new team will play five games at The Dome at $100,000 per game and there's a chance of at least one playoff game. The public agency that owns The Dome, the Regional Sports Authority, says a lot more needs to be done.

James Shrewsbury, the RSA chairman, says The Dome needs a major renovation to keep from losing more convention business.

He says the city, state, and county must come together to figure out the funding in what could cost $300 million.

Shrewsbury contends the government leaders need to be more active in solving this funding problem. The three governmental entities came together to build The Dome in the first place. The city and county kicked in $6 million per year apiece while the state paid $12 million a year.

Now, the RSA is looking at those entities to come together to pay for improvements.

Convention business is down at the Convention Center as some business is turning to cities that have upgraded convention facilities.

Shrewsbury says St. Louis and The Dome are lagging behind in making the needed improvements.