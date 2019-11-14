‘Santas on the Loose 5k’ to benefit the St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Crisis Nursery provides emergency intervention, care, and support to families in crisis.

The nursery offers short-term care for children and education for parents who may be overwhelmed. Since 1986 the center has provided a safe haven for more than 114,000 children. They would like you to attend the 8th annual Santas on the Loose 5k and Elves on the Loose 100 yard dash benefits.

Santas on the Loose 5k

Old Webster

Saturday, December 7, 2019

8:00 a.M.

More information: crisisnurserykids.org/events

