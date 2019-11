× Serious accident shuts down I-55 near Hamel, Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A serious accident has shut down I-55 near Hamel, Illinois. A medical helicopter has been called to rush victims to the hospital. There is a large presence of first-responders on the highway.

The number of victims in this crash is not known at this time. Crews are still clearing the highway. It is unclear when it will reopen.