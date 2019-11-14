Spirit of St. Louis: A closer look at Pathways to Progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are kicking off our Spirit of St. Louis campaign!

We encourage you to donate to our three featured charities: Casa of St. Louis, the Humane Society of Missouri, and Pathways to Progress. And we invite you to enter to win a car, truck, or SUV, courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the work of Pathways to Progress, which is part of Catholic Charities.

The program helps families walk the path out of poverty by helping them develop skills to get on and stay on a good financial path. Pathways to Progress will offer services to a family for two to four years. The organization helps families in north St. Louis County and it hopes through the Spirit of Giving campaign it will receive funds and resources to help in north St. Louis City.