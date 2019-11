× St. Louis welcomes Zac Brown Band to the Enterprise Center next spring

ST. LOUIS – Award-winning country music group Zac Brown Band is coming to St. Louis next year during their The Owl Tour.

The popular country music band will perform at the Enterprise Center on March 22, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 12:00 p.m. on livenation.com

