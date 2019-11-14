STLMoms: MOMS Support Line at St. Mary’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Struggling emotionally after having a baby is common and is something Meghan Markle spoke openly about after giving birth to her son with Prince Harry.

Whether you are a royal, celebrity being a new mom can trigger symptoms of postpartum depression. Studies show 1 / 9 women in the US experience some signs of postpartum depression in some states it's as high as 1/ 5.

Kim Martino-Sextos Postpartum Resource Coordinator at SSM Health St. Mary`s Hospital runs the MOMS Support Line at St. Mary's Hospital. She talks about the important resources and support groups that are available for women at any stage in motherhood.

MOMS Support Line at St. Mary's Hospital

314-768-MOMS (6667)

www.SSMHealth.com