Subdural hematoma becoming more common in older adults

ST. LOUIS - Former President Jimmy Carter is in good spirits as he continues his recovery from Tuesday's surgery at Atlanta'S Emory University Hospital.

SLUCare and SSM Health Neurosurgeon Dr. Jeroen Coppens joined the Fox 2 studios to discuss Subdural Hematoma. Subdural hematomas are usually caused by any form of traumatic injury to the brain, falling can be a common cause.

Dr. Coppens says cases like Carter`s are becoming more common. It`s a combination of aging population whose more apt to fall in conjunction with people more reliant on blood thinners.

