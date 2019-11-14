The powerful local anti-drunk driving video that’s going viral

Posted 3:17 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Metro-East mom is working to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving after her son was killed by a drunk driver. Find out how Deborah Nazari is joining forces with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Illinois to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Also, see a powerful anti-drunk driving video that has gone viral on social media.

 

Guests:

  • Deborah Nazari, Doug Landers’ Mom
  • Kristie Hosea, Victims Services Specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Illinois
  • Nick Alsup, Best Friend and Music Producer

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.