Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - National Spicy Guacamole Day celebrates a spicy variation of the avocado-based dip or spread, guacamole.

Guacamole is made by using a mortar and pestle to mash ripe avocados and then mixing in sea salt. Sometimes tomatoes, onion, garlic, lemon juice, chili, yogurt or other seasonings are added.

Tim Ezell was live at Amigo Joe's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina celebrating this day with a bowl of spicy guacamole dip.